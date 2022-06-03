URBANA — The Champaign County coroner has confirmed that the man found in the remains of a burned southwest Champaign home earlier this week was the person police and fire officials were looking for.
Coroner Duane Northrup said the person pulled Tuesday from the rubble of the house in the 4300 block of Stonebridge Court was Jose J. Andrade-Sosa, 50, of Milwaukee.
Champaign police continue to investigate Mr. Andrade-Sosa’s relationship to the owner of the home, Ramiro Aguas.
Detective Steve Vogel said Mr. Andrade-Sosa had only been in the Cham- paign area since May 8 and was an employee of La Bamba, the Champaign restaurtant co-owned by Aguas and his brother.
Vogel said it remains uncertain who had been living in the Aguas home, which is valued at almost $500,000.
Preliminary results from an autopsy performed Wednesday indicate that Mr. Andrade-Sosa died from smoke inhalation from the fire that happened early May 26.
A neighbor had contacted 911 about 2 a.m. that Thursday to report heavy fire coming from the back of the home. The fire was so destructive that there was little left of the two-story home, which also had a basement.
Mr. Andrade-Sosa’s remains were found Tuesday morning by members of a demolition crew that had initially been called in Thursday to move debris.
Northrup said his identity was confirmed through fingerprints that an Illinois State Police crime-scene technician was able to obtain from the body on Wednesday.
His office and Champaign police continue to investigate.