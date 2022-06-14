CHAMPAIGN — The Rev. Terrance Thomas thinks it’s time those most affected by gun violence take center stage.
Friday will be Thomas’ first time hosting 48 Hours of Peace, the kick-off of a 40-day sequence of anti-violence community events. It’s set for 6 p.m. at Bethel AME Church.
This year, he wants the traditional speakers to “take a seat” and give gun-violence survivors, especially youth, the space to air their calls for action.
“The prayer and call to action is different when I’ve lost my best friend, or when it was my child that was murdered,” Thomas said.
In light of recent school shootings and last year’s record level of community gun violence, the event is titled ”The Time is Now: A Community Prayer Service Against Violence.”
The service is organized by the Ministerial Alliance of Champaign-Urbana & Vicinity, but people of all faiths are welcome, Thomas said.
“I’m hoping we realize that for as much as we talk about solving the problem, the truth of the matter is we have not spiritually shifted,” Thomas said. “You can’t solve this problem without hearing from those who are impacted, and a lot of times we talk around them.”
“We want to move beyond ‘thoughts and prayers.’ Pray, but pray for action.”