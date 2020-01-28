CHAMPAIGN — After the second shooting in three years at Market Place Mall, its owner defended the shopping center’s security.
“While safety is our highest priority, we never publicly disclose details of our security program. However, we can tell you that we have a robust program in place that we constantly evaluate,” said Rachel Wille, spokeswoman for Brookfield Properties. “Part of this includes a partnership with the Champaign Police Department. They are leading the investigation and were quickly onsite along with additional members of local law enforcement.”
Champaign police responded Saturday to the mall at 8:22 p.m. and found evidence of gunfire in the parking lot near the food court entrance.
While several vehicles were hit, no one is believed to have been hurt, and guests and employees were kept inside the mall until police could collect statements and escort them out.
And for the time being, Champaign police is providing additional patrol resources to the mall, police spokesman Tom Yelich said Monday.
“We are disheartened by the isolated incident that occurred in our parking lot on Saturday evening,” Wille said. “We are grateful our shopping center community was not impacted by this senseless act.”
The last shooting at the mall happened on Memorial Day in 2017, when police said shots were fired just after 9 p.m. as the mall was closing and an argument broke out in the vicinity of the Finish Line store.
For this latest shooting, police are collecting evidence, including surveillance video from nearby businesses, and talking to witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.