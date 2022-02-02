URBANA — A 29-year-old Villa Grove man found with a gun Monday in Mahomet is in the Champaign County Jail.
A Champaign County sheriff’s deputy was sent to a house in the 600 block of Oak Drive about 6:50 a.m. to check on a suspicious vehicle blocking a driveway.
In the vehicle, the deputy found Storm Cochrane, who appeared to be under the influence of something and smelling of alcohol. There were open cans of beer in the center console, a deputy’s report said.
The deputy asked him to perform field sobriety tests and Cochrane said, “I’ve got something for you,” then showed him a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic gun strapped to his ankle, the report said.
In his coat pocket, the deputy found just under a gram of suspected methamphetamine.
The report said Cochrane does not have a firearm owner’s identification card or a concealed-carry license.
He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
Court records show Cochrane was out on bond in a pending Douglas County case from October in which he was charged with possession of an explosive device and another 2019 case in Piatt County in which he is charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Both are set for court appearances in April.
He has previous convictions for driving under the influence and criminal damage to property.
Judge Brett Olmstead set Cochrane’s bond in the Monday case at $50,000 and told him to be back in court March 29.