URBANA — A Villa Grove man who pleaded guilty to possessing more than an ounce of methamphetamine was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison.
Robert Fiscus, 36, pleaded guilty before Judge Roger Webber to a Class 1 felony of possession of methamphetamine, admitting that on June 3, he had the drugs in a vehicle in the parking lot at Meijer on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum said police knew Fiscus’ license was revoked and that he was wanted on warrants, so they pulled him over. Police also had a report that he may have stolen gasoline.
In a bag in Fiscus’ pocket, the officer found about 6 grams of methamphetamine. In a safe in the trunk of the car, they found another almost 40 grams.
In return for his guilty plea, McCallum dismissed a more serious felony charge of methamphetamine delivery.
McCallum said since 2005, Fiscus had eight felony convictions, seven of which resulted in sentences to prison. Four of those were for aggravated driving under the influence, the prosecutor said.
At Fiscus’s request, Webber agreed to recommend him for drug treatment in prison.