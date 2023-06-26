TUSCOLA — A Villa Grove man who eluded police for several hours after allegedly trying to steal a utility truck last week has been criminally charged.
Douglas County State’s Attorney Rob Kosic said he intended to file felony charges of motor vehicle theft and criminal damage to property Tuesday against Joshua Hatfill, 42.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Adam Weinstock said about 6:50 a.m. Thursday, several trucks belonging to a private utility company were parked alongside Illinois 130 north of Villa Grove, almost at the Douglas-Champaign county line.
Hatfill, who was on foot, allegedly got in one of those trucks that was in the middle of the line and, while trying to take off, damaged other trucks in front of and behind the one he was in.
When confronted, he got out of the truck and ran into some woods to the west, Weinstock said.
His flight kept about 10 officers from Douglas County, the Villa Grove Police Department, the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police busy for the next several hours trying to find him.
Several uniformed officers in the south part of Champaign County and northern Douglas County were looking for him and got help from tracking dogs and a state police airplane, Weinstock said.
Around noon, a resident of a home about 2 miles northwest of Villa Grove in southern Champaign County notified police that there was a person on their property who did not belong there.
Weinstock said police arrested Hatfill without a fuss.
“He was just looking for transportation and was tired of walking,” Weinstock said of Hatfill’s apparent motive.
Department of Corrections records show that Hatfill is currently on parole for aggravated domestic battery stemming from a 2018 case in Douglas County. He’s done other prison sentences for possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to deliver cannabis, records show.
On Monday, he remained in the Douglas County jail in lieu of $25,000 bond.