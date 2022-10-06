VILLA GROVE — All rail crossings in Villa Grove were open early Thursday following a minor train derailment Wednesday night.
Villa Grove Police Chief Bob Rea said at least two cars of a long line of Pacific Union freight cars went off the tracks west of Illinois 130 near the depot about 8 p.m.
Rea said he has not been told of any reason for the derailment, which caused the town’s three crossings to be blocked.
“It cut the town in half. Traffic had to be rerouted,” Rea said.
The crossings on Front Street, the east-west main road out of town; Elm Street, which is just north of that; and Illinois 130, a north-south route, were all blocked until about 4:30 a.m.
Rea said there were no reports of anyone being hurt.