URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of domestic-violence convictions was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for stabbing his former girlfriend repeatedly in the home they shared.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum found that Keenan Washington’s actions on March 14 were “brutal and heinous,” which made him eligible for an extended of three to 14 years in prison.
“If you have anger-control issues, talk. Don’t stab,” Rosenbaum said.
Washington, 29, who last lived in the 2500 block of North Neil Street, pleaded guilty in late October to aggravated domestic battery for stabbing his girlfriend of 2.5 years five times. The stabbing was the culmination of five hours of holding her against her will, the woman told Rosenbaum, that started about noon and lasted until 5 p.m.
She said she came home from her sister’s house and was confronted by Washington, who believed she had been with another man. Her denials were met with increasingly intimidating acts, she said, beginning with him taking her phone away, trying to stab her in the chest with scissors, cutting her hair and asking if she preferred to be choked or stabbed.
The woman said after he tried unsuccessfully to strangle her, he left the bedroom and went to the kitchen, so she locked herself in another room. Because the kitchen was next to the only exit, she could not leave then, she explained.
The woman said she leaned against the door as he sat outside “flip-flopping between ‘I love you’ and ‘I’m going to kill you’” for hours, even fixing himself food. When she heard him in the bathroom, she ran for the front door, but he grabbed her by the hair, picked up a vodka bottle, dumped the contents and hit her in the head with the bottle.
“He came toward me with the knife and slashed my arm,” she said, adding he was blocking the door.
She ran to a balcony, and he continued to stab her with a kitchen butcher knife in the arm and stomach. He threw the knife from the balcony. Cold and bleeding, the woman tossed a grill off the balcony to get her neighbor’s attention to call police.
She was hospitalized for three days with five stab wounds and told the judge the attack makes everyday living difficult for her.
“I’m afraid to be at home,” she said, adding she can’t even shower if someone else isn’t in the house. Months after the attack, she continues to find blood in almost every room of the apartment.
To try to lessen Washington’s sentence, his mother testified that her son and four of his siblings had been molested by an older family relative when they were children.
“That created a rage on the inside of him,” she offered.
Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum asked for the maximum 14-year prison sentence, saying Washington’s three prior convictions for domestic battery against a different victim should have put him on notice he needed help for his “explosive anger.” He called it “pure luck” that the woman wasn’t killed.
McCallum had dismissed an attempted-murder charge in exchange for Washington’s guilty plea.
Assistant Public Defender Matt Ham sought a sentence closer to the minimum of three years, noting that Washington was cooperative with police, confessed to his crime and has shown remorse. Washington told the judge he was unable to control his anger and feels awful about what he did to his girlfriend. He said he was bullied as a special-education student and has never been able to share his problems.
“I know I need help. I know I’m not the victim. She is,” he said.
Rosenbaum said Washington is the “poster child for why the General Assembly requires GPS and longer periods of supervised release” for domestic batterers.
The sentence is Washington’s first to prison, and he will be required to serve 8.5 years. He was given credit for 278 days served. The judge also recommended he get mental-health treatment in prison.