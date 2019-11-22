URBANA — The preplanned and violent nature of a Champaign bank robbery by a 16-year-old boy and his 18-year-old brother last month convinced a judge to transfer the younger teen’s case to adult court.
Despite pleas by his lawyer that Dasheem Pickens sorely needed help that he could get in the juvenile court system, Judge Tom Difanis agreed that he should be prosecuted as an adult.
“It’s apparent this was premeditated,” Difanis said.
The judge then arraigned the Champaign teen on adult charges of armed violence, financial institution robbery, and aggravated battery with a firearm. If convicted of the most serious, he faces 15 to 30 years in prison.
The charges against him and his brother, Dakir Pickens, 18, stemmed from a violent attack on an employee of Regions Bank, 111 S. State St., on Oct. 15, and their unsuccessful attempt to get cash.
To support the transfer to adult court, State’s Attorney Julia Rietz had police officers lay out for Difanis details of what happened that day, as well as Pickens’ earlier admissions to several car burglaries in Champaign in 2018 and again earlier this year.
Injured employee
Detective Jody Cherry testified that he interviewed four employees who were in the bank about 11:25 a.m. on that Tuesday and reviewed surveillance video to learn that two young men walked in, both dressed essentially alike. One, later identified as Dasheem Pickens, was wearing gloves.
Dakir Pickens entered first and went to a nearby office, where he saw a female employee.
“Where’s the money, bitch?” Cherry recounted him saying, just before firing into the ceiling. The teller screamed and backed away as Dasheem Pickens acted as a lookout.
Cherry said the bank manager heard the shot and ran for the back door with Dasheem Pickens in pursuit but unable to catch him.
Dakir Pickens them grabbed the woman by the hair and struck her in the head with the handgun, leaving a gash.
Dasheem Pickens was “hovering” over her while “messing with his phone,” Cherry said.
When the woman refused to let them in a locked area where tellers were, Dakir Pickens fired at bullet-proof glass and kicked at it, then repeated that action, firing at a door to the area.
Frustrated at their inability to get to cash, the pair ran out the back door, Cherry said, observed by a nearby postal worker and the bank manager who had hid in the postal truck.
Cherry said the woman slugged with the gun no longer works at the bank. “It was too traumatic for her,” he said.
'Knew what they were doing'
As the brothers ran south from the bank, the postal employee followed, reporting their location to police who were flooding the area, Cherry said.
The postal worker confirmed the pair was wearing different clothing when they emerged from behind an apartment building.
“They clearly knew what they were doing when they went in,” Cherry said, adding that the brothers “layered up” clothing, some of which they shed in the 300 block of South Prairie Street.
Cherry said police found a sweatshirt and a handgun there. The gun had been stolen from Texas.
The brothers split up and both were arrested blocks away. Cherry said he learned from reviewing the surveillance video that they had swapped shoes.
He also learned from the video and interviewing the bank employees that at no time did the unarmed, gloved Dasheem Pickens urge his older brother to stop what he was doing.
Earlier crimes
To further persuade Difanis, Rietz had Champaign police detective Corey Phenicie testify about several car burglaries Dasheem Pickens admitted committing in October and November 2018 in southwest Champaign. Police were led to him when he stole items from a police bait car that they tracked to his home on Stratford Drive. His fingerprints were also found on cars.
Phenicie said Dasheem Pickens ultimately identified about 15 to 20 places where he burgled cars in those two months but police did not arrest him in the fall because of his cooperation.
He didn’t get that same break this past summer when he was identified as burgling more vehicles in west Champaign in July and August, even stealing one with the keys in it in September.
When arrested in September, Dasheem Pickens was wearing a unique set of Nike shoes stolen from a car in Victor Street a month earlier, Phenicie said.
'Dasheem is a follower'
In an effort to convince Difanis to keep Dasheem Pickens in juvenile court, Assistant Public Defender Ramona Sullivan had his mother testify.
She told the judge that because of her own grief over the death of her father in 2018, she “shut down and went in to a deep depression,” admitting she paid little attention to her two younger sons and was unaware Dasheem was breaking into cars.
Separated from the boys’ father, she said they became homeless when her dad died.
Further, she said none of the family received counseling when her mother was murdered in 2013 by a relative later acquitted by reason of insanity.
Dasheem was 9 at the time, and suffering “fairly serious deficits” that required him to have individualized education plans at school. She said he still struggles academically and was not enrolled in school this year.
“Dasheem is a follower. His is the youngest of six. He has always looked to his older siblings,” she said.
Asked on cross-examination by Rietz if he knows right from wrong, the mother replied: “I try.”
Sullivan argued that the younger Pickens was merely following the lead of his older brother and was not the one who fired the gun or hit the bank employee.
“Everyone has dropped every ball for him. He needs help and it’s available through the juvenile court system,” she said.
Rietz said Pickens had plenty of opportunities at help, starting with getting a pass in 2018 for the vehicle burglaries, and later, being released from detention in September after pleading guilty to a 2019 car burglary.
While out, he and his brother tried to rob the bank, she said, calling him “the lookout, the assistant (who) was fully involved,” wearing gloves so as not to leave fingerprints, and knew to shed clothes to avoid detection.
Difanis said even if the younger Pickens was only accountable for his brother who slugged the bank employee, he was “fully involved” when he tried to run after the bank manager, dressed in layers and wore gloves.