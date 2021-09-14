Are you interested in a career in police or fire work that doesn’t involve getting shot at or running into a burning building?
The Metropolitan Computer Aided Dispatch agency for Champaign County is holding a virtual informational session on being a 9-1-1 telecommunicator.
The meeting will be held via Zoom at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Those interested are asked to pre-register by visiting champaignil.gov/jobs.
Telecommunicators are the unseen people who answer the phone when someone calls 9-1-1. After asking a series of questions, they send police, fire and ambulances to calls for service.
Thursday’s session will provide information about METCAD, the role and duties of a telecommunicator, the salary and benefits, the application and hiring process and the training program.
Participants will see a video of a call from start to finish that includes the coordination of who was sent to it.
There will be time for questions and answers.