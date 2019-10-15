URBANA — Voters may get a chance to weigh in on a $47 million-plus proposal to move the Champaign County Jail out of its deteriorating downtown Urbana building and consolidate operations at the satellite jail at 502 S. Lierman Ave.
The county board’s facilities committee endorsed the jail consolidation proposal last week, and the full county board will consider it next.
If the county board wants to move forward with this project, county Executive Darlene Kloeppel said the board’s finance committee would begin looking at ways to pay for it, and a referendum question could be placed before the voters — possibly next year.
“My guess is they’ll probably go for a referendum, because it’s a lot of money,” she said.
County voters rejected a 2016 referendum question that would have involved a sales tax increase for county facilities, including a renovation of the satellite jail.
The following year, building issues at the aging downtown jail again had county officials looking at consolidating at the satellite and building an addition there.
Kloeppel said it appears the county board is in favor of moving forward with a jail project now.
Some projects take a lot of time to get people on board, she said, “but this is getting to be potentially a crisis situation.”
“In previous years, the discussion was rebuilding or putting money in the downtown (jail) and keeping it operating,” Kloeppel said. “Now, that’s not an option anymore. The configuration of the downtown jail isn’t particularly safe.”
While a property tax increase could be one option to pay for a jail project, there are others — among them a sales tax increase or borrowing, Kloeppel said.
Don’t expect a quick process, she said.
If the project moves ahead, architectural and engineering studies would need to be done along with a plan to transition the prisoners, and bids would need to be sought for construction work at the satellite.
The two jail facilities together have a capacity for 295 prisoners, and the proposal to consolidate at the satellite would call for a bit smaller capacity of 283 prisoners, Kloeppel said.
That’s because it’s not a need for more prisoner beds that is driving this project, but a host of safety issues.
“The driving force is the facility condition, because basically the facility is falling apart,” Kloeppel said.
Not only that, there’s a need for improvements in separations of prisoners, such as male and female prisoners, she said. And maintaining two facilities requires jail staffing and meal deliveries at both and prisoner transports to and from two different locations, she said.
The jail also needs appropriate space for medical care and to separate prisoners with mental health issues, said county board facilities committee member Jon Rector.
“It’s just everything,” he said.
Rector said he thinks the county board is aware something needs to be done. What that is, when that is and how it’s going to be financed all remain to be determined.
“This is huge, so it’s going to take a big plan and a lot of commitment from everybody,” he said.
By everybody, Rector said, he means the county staff, county board and the public.
“There’s no easy solution to this,” he said.
People don’t like tax increases, Rector said. But one example of what happens when facility issues are kicked down the road is the $200 million worth of Champaign school building projects now under way, he said.