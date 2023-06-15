URBANA — A judge on Thursday issued a warrant for the arrest of a Rantoul man alleged to have broken the front doors of both the county and federal courthouses in downtown Urbana last month.
Kim Austin, 46, whose last known address was in the 1100 block of St. Andrews Circle, had been issued a notice to appear in court Thursday when Urbana police found him May 20 outside the federal courthouse, where the front door had been shattered, apparently with the lid of a garbage can.
There was a similar scene that same afternoon at the Champaign County Courthouse on Main Street. One of the four doors at the entrance had been smashed, also apparently with the lid of a nearby garbage can. Shattered glass was also over the foyer.
On Thursday, the state’s attorney’s office filed two counts of criminal damage to government supported property against Austin. The charges are Class 3 felonies, carrying penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison upon conviction.
Because Austin went to the hospital following his contact with Urbana police that Saturday, an officer issued him a notice to appear in court on a later date rather than arrest him. When he did not show up in court Thursday, Judge Matt Lee issued a warrant for his arrest with a $10,000 bond.
Court records show Austin also failed to appear in court June 6 on an unrelated case of possession of a controlled substance that was filed against him in March following his arrest by Rantoul police.
Champaign County Facilities Director Dana Brenner said the cost to replace the front door of the county courthouse was about $400. The cost to fix the federal courthouse door was not immediately available.