URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly shot a man multiple times Tuesday night, seriously injuring him, has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery.
Judge Roger Webber on Thursday issued a warrant for the arrest of Coreyon A. Duncan, 31, whose last known address was in the 1900 block of Meadow Drive. Webber set bond on the warrant at $2 million after hearing the facts.
Duncan was identified as having shot a 31-year-old man outside a home in the 3200 block of Ridgewood Drive in west Champaign. Champaign police went to the call just before 8 p.m. and found the man in a yard.
They have declined to release details of what they have learned so as not to jeopardize the investigation.
Both attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm are Class X felonies carrying penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison upon conviction but he could face life in prison if convicted of attempted murder.
Court records show that Duncan had several previous convictions for drug possession and sales, theft, unlawful use of weapons by a felon, criminal trespass to land, and resisting arrest dating to 2007.