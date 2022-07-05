WATSEKA — Seventeen fire departments responded to a fire that destroyed a downtown Watseka building Tuesday, displacing residents of its apartments.
Firefighters had to contend with high heat and humidity in battling the blaze that was reported at 5:30 a.m. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. The fire was finally under control by mid-afternoon.
Watseka Assistant Fire Chief Nick Peters said the fire, at a two-story apartment building at 107 N. Fourth St., displaced seven people. The Red Cross is assisting them.
The fire destroyed three apartments and two businesses.
A passing state trooper alerted firefighters after seeing flames coming from a window at the building located at the corner of Fourth and Walnut streets.
Flames and black smoke were seen coming from the building’s roof.
