Listen to this article

WATSEKA — Seventeen fire departments responded to a fire that destroyed a downtown Watseka building Tuesday, displacing residents of its apartments.

Firefighters had to contend with high heat and humidity in battling the blaze that was reported at 5:30 a.m. One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. The fire was finally under control by mid-afternoon.

Watseka Assistant Fire Chief Nick Peters said the fire, at a two-story apartment building at 107 N. Fourth St., displaced seven people. The Red Cross is assisting them.

The fire destroyed three apartments and two businesses.

A passing state trooper alerted firefighters after seeing flames coming from a window at the building located at the corner of Fourth and Walnut streets.

Flames and black smoke were seen coming from the building’s roof.

DAVE HINTON

Our County Editor

Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette's Our County section and former editor of the Rantoul Press. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com.

Trending Videos