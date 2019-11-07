URBANA — A 26-year-old Watseka man has been sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to breaking into the home of a person he knew and stealing.
Collin Brais, 26, was given credit for 146 days already served in jail, as part of the negotiated plea he entered Wednesday before Judge Roger Webber.
Assistant State’s Attorney Lindsey Clark said sometime around March 30, Brais entered a home in the 200 block of New Street in Champaign, and stole the resident’s Xbox and pawned it on April 1.
Champaign police were led to him from records at the pawnshop. Brais admitted entering the man’s house at a time when he knew he’d be gone awhile. He said the back door was unlocked.
In return for Brais’ plea, three other criminal cases were dismissed: a residential burglary, possession of controlled substance and criminal trespass at an Urbana apartment June 13; a theft and resisting arrest on Nov. 17, 2018, in Urbana; and a theft case for which he was on probation from 2016.
When Brais was arrested by Urbana police in June, he admitted to them he had a heroin problem.
Clark said his criminal record included two theft convictions.