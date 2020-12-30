URBANA — A Champaign man in custody, charged with trying to kill police with gunfire earlier this month, has also been charged with having drugs for sale and stolen guns.
Lawrence Lewis III, 27, of the 1600 block of Sheffield Road, was arraigned Wednesday on five felony counts stemming from a Champaign police investigation of a shooting that took place Sept. 26.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman said police went to the Sheffield Road home because a man had been shot. No one has been charged with the shooting.
Based on what they saw in plain view — guns and drugs — the officers obtained a search warrant and returned.
In a bedroom linked to Lewis, they found two handguns and a rifle, all loaded, two of which had been reported stolen; 115 rounds of 9 mm ammunition; two magazines loaded with 9 mm ammunition; about 23 grams of heroin; 371 grams of crystal methamphetamine; 7 grams of crack cocaine; and 74 grams of cannabis.
The new counts filed against Lewis were possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, aggravated possession of stolen guns and unlawful use of weapons by a felon.
The more serious methamphetamine and heroin drug charges are Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of between six and 30 years upon conviction. As a convicted felon, Lewis is not allowed to possess weapons or ammunition.
Lewis was arrested Dec. 4 and was being held for attempted murder, armed habitual criminal and aggravated discharge of a weapon charges for allegedly shooting at two Champaign County sheriff’s deputies early that day when they tried to stop the vehicle he was in for speeding on U.S. 45 north of Urbana.
The vehicle led police on a chase that went west on Interstate 74, then north on Prospect Avenue before the driver lost control and crashed. Lewis was arrested at the scene. A second defendant, Jawon Brown, 20, of Champaign, allegedly fled but was arrested Dec. 15 at a home in Urbana.
After hearing that Lewis has two other pending felony weapons cases from 2019, and prior convictions for drug, weapon and domestic battery offenses dating to 2010, Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $250,000 in the new case and scheduled a probable cause hearing for Jan. 13.