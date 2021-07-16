URBANA — A Sibley man who allegedly pointed a gun at employees and customers of a north Champaign store and a police officer who responded was arraigned Friday.
Jason L. Joslin, 35, was picked up early Thursday on a warrant that had been issued July 8 for his arrest.
The charges - armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault - stemmed from a series of acts that happened June 22 at the Meijer store, 2401 N. Prospect Ave.
A Champaign police report said officers were sent there because of a report that a man was waving a gun and pointing it at customers.
The officers found Joslin lying in a parking lot north of Lowe’s, 1904 N. Prospect Ave. As officers approached, they saw him raise his arm and point what appeared to be a handgun at an officer, who told him several times to drop it. The report said Joslin ignored the commands, lifted and lowered the gun several times and pointed it at the officer before collecting his belongings and walking south toward another business.
Not wanting him to get near the busy street, officers confronted him and he again raised the gun but then threw it at the officers. When he turned his back, officers were able to catch him.
The officer at whom Joslin allegedly pointed the gun injured his hand while tackling Joslin, the report said. Joslin was also injured in the takedown.
Police learned that prior to him being caught, Joslin allegedly left the store with a jacket he hadn’t paid for, waving the gun in the direction of an employee who had confronted himt.
Another employee said he allegedly shook the door to the gas station, tipped over a trash can and pointed a gun at a customer using a pump.
Officers found a .22-caliber handgun that Joslin had thrown at them. He is not allowed to possess a weapon because of a previous burglary conviction.
Joslin, who was not immediately arrested because of his injuries, is due back in court for a probable cause hearing Aug. 4. He remains jailed in lieu of $250,000 bond.