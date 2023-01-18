URBANA — A Champaign man no longer is charged in one of two cases alleging his involvement in a September plot to kill a witness in a 2016 murder.
Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink said Tuesday she dismissed charges alleging that Juvon Mays, 41, was an armed habitual criminal and possessed a machine gun because “newly obtained forensic evidence points to (Shamario) Brown and (Kenichi) Townsend as being the sole offenders.”
Those charges stemmed from a Sept. 12 incident in which Mays, Brown and Townsend all allegedly fled from Champaign police who were following the van they were in because detectives had received information that Townsend and Brown were allegedly planning to kill Oshae Cotton.
Cotton had testified against Brown more than five years ago in Brown’s murder trial for allegedly killing Ericka Cox-Bailey, 30, in June 2016, as she walked on a city street in northwest Champaign.
A jury acquitted Brown in 2017 of Ms. Cox-Bailey’s murder. Co-defendant Cotton, now 25, was sentenced to probation for a weapons offense for his role in the death, a deal he received in return for his testimony against Brown, who authorities believe was Ms. Cox-Bailey’s shooter.
Having what they called “credible information” that Brown and Townsend were planning to hurt Cotton, police tried to stop the van they had gotten in outside Townsend’s Champaign home that Monday afternoon in September.
The van pulled over briefly in Urbana, then took off as an officer approached. Minutes later, it crashed into a car at Vine and Washington streets in Urbana and three men got out and ran, leaving two women behind.
Police found Mays and Townsend fairly quickly but not Brown. The search for the trio prompted a soft lockdown of Urbana Middle School and Urbana High School for about an hour. All three were charged with weapons offenses in connection with two guns that police found after searching the area where the men had been seen.
Only the weapons charges against Mays were dismissed.
Brown, 25, was found in northern Illinois later and arrested and has been in custody since at least since October.
Mays, Brown, and Townsend, 27, all still face charges of attempted murder in a separate but related case in which they allegedly shot an older couple four days earlier on Heritage Drive in Champaign.
The man and wife, ages 76 and 75 respectively, were in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, the same kind of vehicle that Cotton was known to drive, when it was riddled with bullets as they pulled into a driveway.
Police said there were two shooters who approached the Jeep and fired and a third man who drove their getaway car. Police later identified that trio as Brown, Townsend and Mays.
Brown has yet to be returned to Urbana from LaSalle County, where he’s been held since the fall on a 2021 case in that county in which he’s charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding a peace officer and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
In court Wednesday morning in Ottawa, a judge set a tentative trial date on those charges for Feb. 6. Whenever that case is resolved, Brown is to be returned to Champaign County to face charges in his two cases here.