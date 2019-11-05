URBANA — A Champaign County prosecutor dismissed weapons and drug charges against a Champaign man Monday because a witness in the case could not be found.
Assistant State’s Attorney Bridget Schott said a witness she needed to use in her case against Artheal Hollins, 33, could not be located for trial.
Hollins’ case on charges of unlawful use of weapon by a felon and possession with intent to deliver cannabis was expected to be tried this week by Judge Heidi Ladd.
He had been arrested Feb. 1 by members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force after they found suspected cannabis, scales, about $1,000 and a loaded handgun in residences on Frank Drive and Edgebrook Drive where he was staying.