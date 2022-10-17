URBANA — One man remains in jail and another is free on bond after police found guns and drugs in a west Champaign apartment where they were.
Shoen L. Russell Jr., 26, who listed an address in the 2100 block of West John Street, Champaign, is in the county jail in lieu of $700,000 bond after being charged earlier this month with armed violence, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of a weapon by a felon.
His co-defendant, Reginald Logan, 30, of the 300 block of Kenwood Road, Champaign, posted $20,000 cash to win his release Oct. 7 after being charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and cannabis.
A report from the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force said on Oct. 6, officers conducted a court-authorized search of the Kenwood apartment where Logan was reportedly staying with a minor.
When no one answered the door, police forced their way in and found Logan in the hallway. He ignored their command to stop and ran into a bedroom where a teen girl was. Both of them refused to give police their names, but officers eventually learned them after the pair was arrested.
Police contacted the woman whose name was on the lease, and she said she moved out a few months earlier out of concern for her safety. When officers told her Logan and the minor were living there, she admitted knowing them but said they did not have her permission to live there.
As police were searching the apartment, Russell returned. When he saw the officers, he ran.
After a brief chase during which he was clutching the front of his waistband, police detained him. They found about 5 grams of crack cocaine and $395 on him. Police also found video that showed Russell allegedly throwing a gun as he ran. Police located a loaded Glock .40-caliber handgun with an extended magazine in his path of flight.
Inside the apartment, police found two loaded 9 mm handguns, a little more than an ounce of cannabis, about 0.3 grams of cocaine and more than $630 cash.
Russell has previous convictions for weapons, resisting arrest, theft and criminal damage to property and is prohibited from having weapons.
Logan was convicted in 2016 of conspiring to dismember a human body and is also not allowed to possess guns. He was among a group of six men convicted for cutting up the body of a 24-year-old woman who died in a Champaign home of a heroin overdose in April 2016. Her remains were found in garbage bags in Clinton Lake in DeWitt County.
Russell is due back in court Jan. 10 and Logan on Nov. 2 for a probable-cause hearing.