CHAMPAIGN — When retirees Dave and Christina Reese moved to Champaign earlier this year, they chose to make their new home on West Green Street, in the city’s popular Clark Park area.
“We thought this would be a nice community to move to,” Reese recalled.
He still thinks Champaign is a nice community — with the exception of the section of Green that runs through his neighborhood, he said.
Reese and many of his neighbors say their stretch of Green west of Prospect Avenue has become a dangerous speedway, with drivers passing on the left, going through stop signs and driving at very high speeds — plus three accidents in the second half of June that occurred at the same intersection of Green Street and McKinley Avenue.
“We just moved here from California in February,” Reese said. “We were really surprised at the speed on the street. I’m not so sure we’d have bought this house if we’d known what the situation is.”
Champaign police Lt. Andre Davis said that in the past five years, there have been 30 accident reports taken in the Clark Park neighborhood, with eight of those at McKinley and Green — including three recent crashes on June 13, 24 and 29.
“While we are unable to conclude the reason for the three crashes in such a short time frame, statistics show that traffic crashes at this intersection are not a new occurrence,” Davis said. “Regardless of the crash data, Champaign police have recently started receiving an increase in calls for service related to speeding in this area and are working to address this concern through our Selective Traffic Enforcement Program.”
Reese and a couple dozen other neighbors attended a recent neighborhood meeting about the traffic issues, and they’ve turned to their city council representative, Michael Foellmer, for help.
‘People are just speeding by’
The recent crashes at McKinley and Green have upset many people, not just because they involved high-speed driving, damages and injuries, but because in each of the three, there were drivers who fled the scene.
Rachel Hills, a Green Street neighbor and co-organizer of the meeting, said she and her husband have lived in their home for 19 years and love their neighborhood. The upswing in out-of-control speeding seemed to start during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
Even a speed trailer the city recently parked in the neighborhood, showing drivers their speed as they pass, seems to be having no effect on slowing people down, Hills said.
“People are just speeding by,” she said.
One incident Hills said she witnessed recently was a confrontation between two drivers, one of whom was trying to pass the other on the left.
She sees people run the stop signs on McKinley at Green daily, she said.
Neighbor Mary Dixon said the neighborhood has a lot of children and pedestrian traffic, including her five young grandchildren.
There’s not a single stop sign on Green between Prospect and Mattis avenues, Dixon and others said.
“We want some stop signs,” she added.
Dixon recalled that after one of the recent accidents at McKinley and Green, she saw a driver and passenger get out of one of the cars and run, with one going through several backyards before being caught by police.
“I’ve been here 23 years, and I’ve never known anyone to run from an accident scene,” Dixon said.
She and others mentioned also seeing drag races on Green in the evening.
“It’s like, ‘What happened to our neighborhood?’” Dixon said.
She’s currently working on starting a Neighborhood Watch group. Meanwhile, she remains so concerned about the speeding and drivers going through stop signs at McKinley and Green, she’s even changed her route to the park to avoid that corner, she said.
‘Can’t go on this way’
Foellmer, who attended the neighborhood meeting, said speeding is a documented problem not just in Champaign, but across the country.
He said he lives in the area, too, on a side street between John and Green streets, and he also sees people running stop signs and increasing traffic on side streets.
Springfield Avenue, John and Green are all major roads that carry a high load of traffic, and some drivers are likely jumping onto side streets to avoid the traffic and signals on the main roads, Foellmer said.
He’s spoken to city officials multiple times about this area, Foellmer said, and he’s happy to see the public works department is going to be taking a closer look at it.
Public works spokesman Kris Koester said the city will be pulling traffic counts and accident reports and engaging with a consultant to get updated traffic counts and conduct a speed study.
He warned it will be about six months before the data is collected and the city has some recommendations to share.
Foellmer said city officials have been acutely aware of the speeding issue, and city police Chief Timothy Tyler is being responsive about increasing patrol in areas where residents notice significant issues.
Along with future steps the city may take, Foellmer said, “neighbors being neighborly really does make a big difference.”
For instance, there are six very small children on his street, and he and his neighbors are all aware of that and drive more defensively, he said.
Hills said Green Street lacks traffic calming measures, and she and Reese are also hoping the city will add some stop signs.
“This can’t go on this way,” Hills said. “We understand it is an arterial street, but it’s also a residential neighborhood, and people live here.”