URBANA — A Westville woman died Saturday from injuries she received in a vehicle crash earlier this month in Vermilion County.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said Dorothy Virostek, 87, died at 10:25 a.m. in the critical-care unit at Carle Foundation Hospital from injuries she received in a two-vehicle crash April 5.

Northrup said Ms. Virostek was a passenger in a vehicle that was hit head-on by another vehicle that turned into her vehicle's path near the intersection of South Gate Drive and Georgetown Road in Tilton.

Northrup and Tilton police are investigating.

Reporter

Mary Schenk is a reporter covering police, courts and breaking news at The News-Gazette. Her email is mschenk@news-gazette.com, and you can follow her on Twitter (@schenk).

