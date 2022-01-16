Calls by city

Here's a look at police reports taken by Champaign-Urbana police on domestic violence calls the past four years. (Not all calls to police related to domestic disturbances result in reports taken).

Champaign Police

Type 2018 2019 2020 2021

Aggravated domestic battery 88 68 100 142

Domestic battery 617 646 733 670

Domestic dispute 100 122 115 102

Total reports 821 854 966 926

Urbana Police

Type 2018 2019 2020 2021

Aggravated domestic battery 30 28 34 38

Domestic battery 381 439 445 415

Domestic dispute 696 674 677 504

Total reports 1,112 1,145 1,162 961