CHAMPAIGN — For many, the COVID-19 pandemic has been a time of more family togetherness at home.
Just not always a peaceful and loving kind of family togetherness.
The staff members at Champaign-based Courage Connection have seen the public-health issue they deal with every day — domestic violence — escalate during the pandemic.
Honored Sunday with a humanitarian award at Champaign County’s Martin Luther King Jr. Countywide Celebration today at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Courage Connection has kept help for victims of domestic violence flowing as the need has increased, said the organization’s CEO, Elizabeth Cook.
Not only that, she said, “we’ve seen, sadly, some of the most violent kinds of domestic abuse.”
The percentage of clients — most of them women and their children — who have turned to Courage Connection with physical abuse as their primary issue has grown from 47 percent in 2019 to 59 percent last year.
Rising along with that has been the number of people filing petitions with the courts for orders of protection to keep their abusers away.
Bryce Decker, Courage Connection’s associate director for legal advocacy, said there were 1,098 petitions filed for orders of protection in Champaign County last year.
He checked records back to 2014, he said, and “every year it goes up, and last year was the highest we’ve ever had.”
It’s not that added pandemic stress spawned brand new abusers — but that it gave abusers more tools to use, Decker said.
Pre-pandemic, victims of abuse could often seek refuge with friends and family members at their homes, or could get away from their abusers temporarily while they were outside their homes at work.
But those options haven’t been as available with more people losing jobs or working from home and unable to stay with relatives due to COVID-19-related infections and families trying to stay safe from coronavirus in their own immediate households, according to Decker.
“What the pandemic did was it reduced the ways people stayed safe without going to the police or to the courts,” he said.
About control
Domestic abuse in all its forms — physical, emotional, psychological, verbal, sexual, financial, to name some — arises from the abusers’ need for power, authority and control, Cook said.
Consider the impact a pandemic has had on anyone’s sense of power and control — jobs lost, more financial stressors, children out of their classrooms and learning remotely at home and families cooped up together in the confines of their homes.
“You really see that played out in domestic violence,” Cook said.
Danville’s Crosspoint Human Services has also seen a greater need for its domestic violence help services since the pandemic began, but that agency has also seen a pandemic-related fear of being around other people in a congregate living shelter, said Cher Pollock, director of Crosspoint at the Y Services.
At home with intimate abusive partners monitoring who they call and what they say, women also have had a tougher time seeking help, she said — though as more people have returned to workplaces, that has created more opportunities to call for help and attend counseling or groups or make their way to the shelter, Pollock said.
While Illinois’ stay-at-home order of 2020 ended last spring, Pollock said she hasn’t seen the stressors that escalate domestic violence abating.
Continuing situations like unemployment, quarantining at home, “any of these are going to increase the cycle of violence because the whole family is together all the time and everyone is under more stress — so it shortens the time period between abuse events and creates more opportunities for more verbal and emotional abuse,” she said.
Violence is violence
When someone files for an order of protection, it’s rarely due to a first incident of domestic violence, Cook said.
And it’s not surprising to Cook and others to see more violent physical abuse occurring in the home when violence in the streets has escalated — with 2021 being a record-high year in Champaign-Urbana for gun violence.
The presence of a gun in a domestic violence situation raises the risk of homicide by 500 percent, and 19 percent of all domestic violence involves a weapon, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Both Champaign and Urbana police saw increases in the numbers of reports they took on aggravated domestic batteries from the last year before the pandemic, 2019, to 2021.
That was especially true in Champaign, where those more violent domestic batteries rose from 68 in 2019 to 142 in 2021.
Urbana police took 28 domestic aggravated battery reports in 2019 and 38 in 2021.
In both cities, police reports on domestic batteries rose from 2019 to 2020, the year that included the state shut-down months, then declined again last year.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said people who grow up in environments in which conflict is resolved with violence, “that’s how they’re going to deal with conflict, whether it’s in relationship situations or the street.”
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates agrees, saying most people learn their conflict resolution skills at home.
“I believe much of the violence that’s learned at home spills out into the streets,” he said.
Yates recently gathered domestic violence service providers to work with Danville police on a new initiative to reduce the number of domestic-violence victims.
The chief said that starts with making sure police are doing everything to the best of their ability and exhausting all resources to respond to and document domestic violence calls, along with educating the public and making sure victims get the appropriate community services and advocates they need to get away from their current situations and move on to a better life, he said.
Gun violence in Danville has actually declined in the last few years, Yates said, though he’s not satisfied that it’s reduced enough, because that would be zero. But of the 38,362 calls for service Danville police had in 2021, domestic disturbance calls accounted for 9 percent of them, he said.
Given the many different kinds of calls for service police receive, “any one being that big a percent better grab your attention,” Yates said.
Like Champaign County, Vermilion County has also seen an increase in the number of filings for orders of protection in the last few years, from 634 in 2019 to 707 last year.
Pollock said she’s seen awareness of domestic violence increase, especially over the past 10 years. Once it was regarded as a private family problem, and one that people just didn’t want to see, she said.
That attitude has changed over the years, she said, “and I think that’s in large part due to how police respond, how all of us respond.”
‘We’ve adapted’
Courage Connection operates a 24-hour domestic-violence hot line, a domestic violence shelter, a legal advocacy program, counseling and therapy services and a housing assistance program.
Calls to the hot line and use of the shelter rose from 2019 to 2020 and then declined a bit last year — though they remained higher than in 2019, according to numbers supplied by the organization.
At the start of the pandemic, Courage Connection leaders met and decided they wouldn’t pull back services, and then quickly decided how to deliver all those services during a stay-at-home order, Cook said.
At the start, shelter clients were moved to hotel rooms so they could maintain safe distances and counseling was moved to remote platforms, and then, in June 2020, women and children were moved back to the shelter, Cook said.
Then the organization had to focus on getting the word out that it was still operating and that safe shelter was available, she said.
Laptops were bought for children in the domestic-violence shelter doing remote learning — though that posed yet another challenge: the need to maintain the privacy of those staying at the shelter with computer cameras on, Cook said.
With the coming of COVID-19’s super-infectious omicron variant, she said, Courage Connection recently dusted off the plan it had for summer 2020.
“Every time there’s been another hurdle, we’ve adapted,” she said.