CHAMPAIGN — It was silent Thursday as 19 young men entered the room on the Illinois Terminal’s fourth floor and took their seats, forming a semi-circle in front of the dozen community members and law enforcement officials in attendance.
Then the silence broke.
One by one, gun-violence victims, chiefs of police, mayors and community leaders told stories of grief and pain to the men identified as possible future perpetrators — or victims — of gun violence.
The 19 young black men form the sixth class for the CU Fresh Start call-in program and are the largest group of participants to date. Fresh Start focuses on offenders with a history of violent, gun-related behaviors, in hopes of persuading them to stop contributing to violence in the community.
Using poster boards bearing the mugshots, charges and prison sentences of other local convicted criminals as exhibits, Champaign Police Chief Anthony Cobb had one question for the group: “Do you want this to be you?”
“Recognize that you have a choice,” Cobb told the men. “I ask that you think about your mom, your grandma, your children. You can move forward on your own path with the help of friends and family. Or you could continue down this path, and we will use all our resources to put you in prison. The choice is yours, and I pray you choose wisely.”
All 19 men, identified by local law enforcement with help from community members, have certain things in common: All are at least 18 years old; on probation or parole; have a prior felony arrest, gun arrest or violent-crime conviction; and have been linked to a recent violent crime based on credible information.
Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz shook each of the young men’s hands, then began speaking, making it clear to them that her name is on all the court documents and charges that landed them there Thursday night.
“Between all of you, you are serving a collective 50 years in prison and 15 years of probation,” Rietz said. “All the guys on those pictures, they’re all cases with my signature on them. All the cases I have prosecuted. You know I’ll do my job, and we’re going to send you to prison. But what everyone wants is for you to get your life together.”
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, Urbana Police Chief Bryant Seraphin and U.S. Attorney John Milhiser issued similar warnings: Make a change or suffer the consequences.
Next, other speakers made clear it’s not just the crime victims and perpetrators who suffer those consequences.
Mary Brown, mother of Rashidi Overstreet, who was shot to death Dec. 22, 2014, told the men her son was “the pillar of my household.”
“When he was killed, I had no one to help me,” Brown said. “We need y’all. My son helped me raise my kids. He helped them and the people around him. We need y’all to step up that way and do good things.”
Brown said she gets up every morning to go to work still with the memory of her son and tries desperately to take the pain away, “but it don’t go away.”
“When it happens, it affects everyone,” she said, looking each of the men in the eyes. She hugged one and asked another to take his sunglasses off.
“When you pick up a gun,” she said, “think about who’s on the other side. I’m begging you to do the right thing. We love you.”
Yvonne Johnson, mother of 16-year-old David Sankey, who was killed “not 20 feet from my front door,” said she will never be the same.
“Y’all are looking at a broken mother,” she said. “I am broken and in pain.”
She told the men they have a choice: to not take away another young man’s life and everything that goes with it. Her son couldn’t go to prom, graduate or become an engineer like he wanted. Instead, Johnson frequently goes to her pastor “kicking and angry,” asking why.
Seon Williams, owner of Williams Memorial Service, told the group that he has lost 10 siblings to either death or incarceration, and that he cut Mr. Sankey’s hair when he got to Champaign and was a good friend of Mr. Overstreet before he was killed.
He told the young men gathered Thursday that they remind him of himself. They were dealt a bad hand in life, he said, but he urged them to take the opportunities waiting for them in the next room — help with jobs, community services and other resources — to change their lives and leave behind the violence. Otherwise, he said, life is more real than they might think.
“I’m going to sugar-coat nothing. I’m going to be real,” he said. “Real is sitting across the table from a mother to figure out how she’s going to pay for a $10,000 funeral she didn’t see coming. Real is when I buried my buddy Rashidi. Real is living life in a jail cell. Real is your lifeless body in a casket.”
Having spent 17-and-a-half years in prison, Maurice Hayes wasn’t keen to sit. Walking around and directly confronting the men, he urged them to make a difference.
“You got the people would lock you up telling you that you can do something different,” he said.
“You got kids?” he asked one participant. “Why are you here?” he asked another.
“How many opportunities do we get in life like this?” Hayes asked the group. “I took someone’s child. I live my life for him now, for my son and for everyone else. If you don’t take this chance, then whose fault is that? Come get a job and help me fight these thugs for the kids in our community.”