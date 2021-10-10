Mahomet-Seymour Junior High student Erin Dallas, 13, pets Winston, the University of Illinois Police Department’s comfort dog who worked and lived with the late Lt. Aaron Landers, at an annual lunch Sept. 21 that the student council hosted to honor first responders in at the courtyard at the school in Mahomet. Winston is still living with Landers family, but goes to work at the department daily. First National Bank of Mahomet donated the meal. The council held a penny war among the classes and raised $1,500 that was donated to Peacemaker Project 703, started by the family of fallen Champaign police officer Chris Oberheim. Student Kalista Granadino said they wanted to hold the lunch because “first responders are heroes. They help everyone with whatever is needed.” Allie Dilger said to the first responders, “Thank you for everything you do to serve and protect our communities, and just remember you have a lot of supporters.