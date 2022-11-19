LeROY — A Wisconsin woman was killed in a crash that involved two other three vehicles on Interstate 74 late Friday afternoon.
MLcLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said Melissa Ann Johnson, 20, of Weyauwega, Wis., died of multiple blunt injuries after being ejected from the sport utility vehicle she was driving.
A preliminary investigation by Illinois State Police indicates that Ms. Johnson was driving east on Interstate 74, about four miles southeast of LeRoy, in the left lane. A second vehicle was going the same direction in the right lane.
For unknown reasons, Ms. Johnson sideswiped the other vehicle, then lost control, crossed the center median and hit a westbound vehicle.
The drivers of the sideswiped eastbound and the westbound vehicle hit by Ms. Johnson were not injured. A passenger with her was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The crash happened about 4:30 p.m., closing down the highway in that area for about four hours.