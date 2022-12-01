URBANA — Facing a potential mistrial with a Champaign County jury deadlocked on one of the counts against him, a Chicago man accused of a violent attack on his girlfriend in her Champaign home pleaded guilty Wednesday night for an 11-year prison sentence.
Jurors spent almost seven hours deliberating what they heard to support charges of home invasion and aggravated domestic battery against Marchello Pinex, 30.
Having reached a verdict on only one of the counts, they informed Judge Roger Webber they were tired and wanted to resume deliberations Thursday on the other.
Seconds after they left the courtroom about 9 p.m., Pinex told Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Lepp to discuss a plea offer with Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher.
The lawyers consulted, and around 9:30 p.m., Pinex pleaded guilty to home invasion for an 11-year prison sentence. The maximum he could have received for that was 30 years.
His jury trial had started Tuesday morning and included testimony from his ex-girlfriend who was the victim, her daughter, a 911 telecommunicator, police officers and Pinex.
The woman testified that on March 8, she was home with her children on Joanne Lane in Champaign when Pinex used a key to open the door, entered uninvited and began an argument that turned physical.
She testified that he choked her, hit her in the face, clawed at her eye and tried to smother her with a pillow. Champaign police took photos of her injuries, which the jury saw.
Pinex testified that the woman was his fiancée and even though his name was not on the lease, he was living with her and entitled to be in the home.
He said she was expecting him, that he woke her when he came in and that the injury to her eye was already visible. He said he was surprised by the arrival of the police, who had been summoned by the woman’s daughter.
Fletcher said he agreed to the late-night plea to spare the woman’s daughter from having to testify again if a mistrial had been declared.
“I thought an 11-year sentence was appropriate for the underlying conduct, and he was willing to accept that offer,” Fletcher said of Pinex’s plea to the more serious of the two felony counts.
Pinex was given credit for 268 days already served. He is eligible for day-for-day good time.