CHAMPAIGN — On the day Champaign police said shootings are up 86 percent this year over the same time last year, a group of moms with a horrible common bond got together to see what they can do about it.
“We need more support in the community,” said Yvonne Johnson, whose son, David Sankey, 16, was gunned down in his Garden Hills neighborhood on Aug. 28, 2018.
With one of his alleged killers still awaiting trial for murder and another recently sentenced to 10 years in prison, Johnson wants more answers.
“We are all confused and trying to figure it out together,” she said about her meeting with three other mothers whose sons were murdered in shootings since 2014.
Dubbed the “Why Me?” group, they welcome other parents who have lost children to gun violence and hope to meet soon with Champaign police Chief Anthony Cobb and Mayor Deb Feinen.
Joining Johnson at Neil Street Blues on Thursday were Yvonne Miller, mother of Christopher Kelly, killed Aug. 15, 2020; Willy-Ann Hoff, mother of Stateman Hoff, killed May 15, 2016; and Charlene Haynes-James, mother of Damien Henderson, killed Nov. 18, 2014.
All their sons died in Champaign. They don’t need charts and numbers to help them comprehend senseless violence. But they would like answers and help, and for no one else to go through what they live with daily.
“There’s pain in my heart,” Miller said. “If you have not lost a son through gun violence, you don’t know what I’m going through or how I’m feeling.”
Christopher Kelly died in a hail of bullets in the parking lot of a liquor store on Bloomington Road. His was the fourth of 10 homicides in Champaign in 2020.
Miller said she doesn’t know the man accused of murdering her son or have a clue why he wanted her son dead. She’s aware her son carried a gun for protection but feels confident he never shot it.
She’s also skeptical that Trevoy Fonville, charged with murder, was the only one shooting that night, given that police found more than 40 bullet casings from two guns.
“There’s no way in God’s name my child could be shot at 40 times and you only got one person,” she said, suggesting that there is more information that police need to uncover.
Mr. Kelly’s death is an example of what police say they are seeing in shootings in the last couple of years: more firepower; higher numbers of shots being fired; multiple shooters hitting people, cars and houses; a lack of cooperation from victims and witnesses; and little motive beyond drug and alcohol consumption and social-media squabbling.
Miller said she’s hopeful that Fonville might have the courage to share what he knows with police. On Thursday, she met Charlene Haynes-James for the first time.
“We bonded. The sad thing about her (son’s murder) is they don’t have anyone,” said Miller, relieved that at least one person has been charged with her son’s death.
Haynes-James’ son was found dead in a parked car in the Shadowwood Mobile Home Park off North Market Street near Interstate 74.
In an interview more than two years ago with The News-Gazette, Haynes-James said her pain is exacerbated by “knowing that there are people out there that know what happened to my child and will not do the right thing.”
Miller called the couple of hours she spent with the other moms Thursday “the best experience I could have had since my son’s death. It has motivated me to want to get involved to help with the gun violence.”
That’s good news to police, who call the problem “urgent, complex and multi-faceted.”
“A small percentage of individuals are choosing to settle disputes with bullets instead of words, and it’s important we continue to build upon community partnerships to proactively find new ways to intervene, disrupt the violence, and help those involved find a new path forward,” said Lt. Geoff Coon, who supervises Champaign’s police detectives.
“One shooting is one too many,” he said.
Statistics released Thursday by Champaign police reveal that of 52 shootings that police could confirm between Jan. 1 and Thursday, six have involved injury to people and 25 have involved property damage.
The balance are instances where police have found evidence of gunfire but no reports of injury or apparent property damage.
This time last year, there had been 28 shootings, one death, four people injured and property damage in 16.
In the first quarter of 2019, there had been 22 shootings, one death, eight people injured, and 12 instances of property damage.