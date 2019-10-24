CHAMPAIGN — A driver in a truck with a Confederate flag shouted racist slurs at passers-by Wednesday evening in Campustown, according to witnesses, raising alarm bells on campus.
University of Illinois Professor Michael LeRoy said he was driving through Campustown around 8:30 p.m. when he saw a late-model white Ford pickup with three flags in the bed drive through the intersection of First and Green streets.
The most prominent was an American flag that had been cut in half, with a Confederate flag attached to the end, he said.
He decided to get closer to take a photo, and just as he pulled up, the driver — a young white male — yelled a racial slur with a profanity “at the top of his lungs,” then repeated it, LeRoy said.
“It was shocking,” LeRoy said. “I had never seen somebody fly a Confederate flag on the back of their truck on campus. It was a real slap in the face.”
He decided to report it to police in case the situation escalated, and he also posted the photo on Facebook.
It may not be a crime, LeRoy said, but “it is a campus-climate issue.”
Champaign Police Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said police received LeRoy’s call at 9:19 p.m., about 40 minutes after LeRoy said he saw the white 4x4 truck.
Police disseminated the information to other officers but none reported seeing the truck, Ramseyer said.
A second caller to police described a truck with a Confederate flag and “assumed it was racial because of the flag” but didn’t hear what the occupant said, if anything, Ramseyer said.
The issue caught the attention of the Black United Front on campus, which tweeted out a warning around noon Thursday about white supremacists “verbally assaulting” students in two separate incidents.
ATTENTION BLACK UIUC: There have been reports....scratch that. White supremacists are verbally assaulting students on Green St. Two separate incidents have already been shared. Watch out for a truck w/ confederate flags. Stay alert ✊🏿 #uiuc #uiuc23 #uiuc22 #uiuc21 #uiuc20— Black United Front (@AllBlackUIUC) October 24, 2019
In recent weeks, four swastikas have been found inside campus buildings, though some appeared to be old.
And, last week, Professor Erik McDuffie contacted UI Police and campus officials about a photo he had received from a concerned white student showing racist graffiti on a stall in the men’s room of the Armory. It read “I hate (N word).”