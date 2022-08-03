URBANA — An Urbana woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting a neighbor last month.
Latoya Dillon, 49, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Philo Road, was identified by a woman who was shot as the person who fired on her about 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 2000 block of Philo Road.
A warrant was issued last week for Dillon’s arrest, and she was located Tuesday.
Urbana police responded to the shooting and found the 30-year-old woman shot once on the right side of her torso. The shooter left in a car, police said.
The victim was taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in critical condition, where doctors found that the bullet had damaged the large vein that carries blood to the heart from the lower body. She has since been released from the hospital.
Police recovered a 9 mm shell casing at the scene.
They obtained a warrant to search Dillon’s apartment and found an empty box for a Taurus 9 mm handgun, two magazines and about 19 grams of heroin in a plastic bag.
Police also found items to suggest that Dillon was the only person who appeared to be living in that apartment.
She was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and possession with intent to deliver heroin, both Class X felonies carrying a mandatory prison term of six to 30 years, and possession of heroin and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, less-serious charges.
Because of prior convictions for burglary, aggravated battery and obstructing justice, Dillon is not allowed to have a weapon.
Judge Roger Webber lowered her bond to $500,000 and told her to be back in court Sept. 13.
Urbana has had about 30 confirmed incidents of shots fired in 2022.