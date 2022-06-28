URBANA — A homeless woman who allegedly stole a man’s work truck Friday at a gas station in Rantoul remained in the county jail Tuesday.
Monica N. Rodriguez, 33, was arraigned Monday on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle.
A Rantoul police report said a man reported about 7:40 a.m. that day that his 2019 Ford F-150 work truck had been stolen from the parking lot of Casey’s, 500 S. Century Blvd.
A short time later, a Champaign County sheriff’s deputy found the vehicle with Rodriguez inside in east Urbana. She told them she was test-driving the vehicle, which belongs to Shields Auto, but the victim said that was not true.
Police obtained video showing her taking the truck from the gas-station parking lot after the driver had gone inside the store.
If convicted of the Class 1 felony, Rodriguez faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Court records show she had previous convictions for possession of and delivery of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judge Brett Olmstead set her bond at $2,000 and told her to return to court July 22.