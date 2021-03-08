URBANA — A 31-year-old Sadorus woman was airlifted to Urbana’s Carle Foundation Hospital after her vehicle was involved in a wreck with a truck Monday morning in southwest Champaign County.
According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, the female was northbound in a compact car that was involved in a collision with a truck driven by a 32-year-old Monticello man and containing a 2-year-old passenger in a child-restraint seat. The driver of the truck, according to the sheriff’s office, was eastbound on County Road 1200 North and failed to yield to the car, which was traveling on 600 East.
The driver of the compact car had to be removed from her vehicle by Bondville Fire Department firefighters.
The driver of the truck was able to get himself and the child out of the truck without assistance. They were transported to Carle by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
The truck driver was ticketed, and both vehicles were towed from the scene. Deputies were alerted to the accident about 7:10 a.m.
The intersection is a two-way stop intersection that requires eastbound and westbound traffic to stop.