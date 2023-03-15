URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly fired a gun in the direction of her partner and his mother last fall is in police custody.
Arielle V. Spearman, 36, who last lived in the 200 block of Kenwood Road, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on a warrant that had been issued in December after she was charged with being an armed habitual criminal, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
The charges stem from an allegation that on Nov. 24, an upset Spearman fired a gun in the direction of a car that contained her partner and his mother.
According to a Champaign police report, officers were called to an apartment complex in the 200 block of Kenwood Road for a report of shots fired. Police eventually located the victim, who told them he and Spearman had argued but that nothing else happened.
After police obtained surveillance video that showed Spearman taking a gun from her purse and pointing it in the direction of her partner’s mother’s car, they re-interviewed the partner.
He eventually told officers that Spearman had kicked him out of their shared residence that day, which upset him because he had just given her money. As he left, he took debit cards from her wallet, the report said.
The man had called his mother to come pick him up, and as they were driving toward the exit gate, they noticed Spearman walk toward their vehicle, allegedly raise a gun and fire in their direction.
The partner got out of the car and ran. His mother drove off. Police found a spent bullet casing in the area where the shot had been fired but could not find Spearman or the gun.
In December, Judge Brett Olmstead set bond on the warrant at $1 million after hearing that Spearman had previous convictions for aggravated battery with a weapon, aggravated driving under the influence, obstructing justice, criminal damage to property and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and a pending aggravated-battery case from March 2020.
On Wednesday, he ordered that the bond remain at $1 million and told Spearman to return to court April 12.