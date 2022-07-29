URBANA — A tip to Champaign County Crime Stoppers about two women allegedly involved in charging thousands of dollars worth of merchandise on a stolen credit card has resulted in the arrest of one woman.
Dayna Gotschall, 54, of Champaign, who listed no address, was arrested Wednesday by Champaign police in connection with a series of fraudulent uses of one man’s credit card.
She was arraigned Friday on charges of participating in a continuing financial crime enterprise and identity theft over $10,000. Both are Class 1 felonies carrying potential penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
Champaign police received reports of unauthorized purchases on the account of a Champaign County resident who believed his credit card had been stolen from his mailbox.
Police developed information that two women used the card at Menards stores in Normal, Danville, and Terre Haute, Ind., on March 28, March 30 and April 2 respectively.
They charged just over $10,000 worth of items. Police obtained surveillance video and still pictures of the pair, which they published in the media through Crime Stoppers in late June.
That resulted in a tip to police about who the women were.
On Wednesday, police received information that Gotschall was at a home in Champaign. Receiving permission from the owner to search, they found Gotschall hiding in a clothes dryer.
Judge Anna Benjamin, hearing about the alleged thefts and her prior record of convictions for retail theft, theft and driving under the influence, set her bond at $10,000.
She is supposed to be back in court Sept. 27.
The other woman remains at large.