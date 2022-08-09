URBANA — An Urbana woman is being held in the county jail after being charged with three robberies that occurred in Urbana over the weekend.
Tyaire Denniger-Bradley, 32, who listed an address in the 1400 block of Silver Street, was charged with armed robbery and possession of stolen credit cards in one case; robbery and aggravated battery to a senior citizen in a second case; and robbery in a third.
After hearing the allegations against Denniger-Bradley from Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson in court Tuesday, Judge Roger Webber set bond for the woman at $300,000.
Larson told the judge that at about 8:15 p.m. Friday, an Urbana man who said he was at Denniger-Bradley’s home to do a drywall job and was smoking outside was approached by the knife-wielding woman, who allegedly tried to stab him.
He dodged the blow but dropped his wallet and keys as he ran off. Denniger-Bradley allegedly picked up the wallet. When arrested a few days later, she had a knife concealed in her bra and the victim’s credit cards in her purse.
On Sunday, at about 11:20 a.m., Denniger-Bradley and Louie Ward, 56, of the 1200 block of East Michigan Avenue, also charged with robbery, reportedly went to the Urbana apartment of a 61-year-old man to drink.
While the victim was sitting in a recliner, Denniger-Bradley allegedly threw a substance containing bleach in his face. The man fell down in pain and, while on the ground, felt someone take his wallet out of his pocket. He yelled for his dog, which had been locked in a bedroom.
Surveillance video shows Denniger-Bradley and Ward present but not the exact moment of the attack. Both Denniger-Bradley and Ward denied being in the apartment.
On Monday, at roughly 11 a.m., a woman reported that Denniger-Bradley and another person came to her apartment to drink and use crack cocaine. After the other person left, Denniger-Bradley allegedly came up behind the resident, pushed her against a counter and grabbed her by the neck. She then allegedly pulled the woman’s leg up and stole about $300 out of her sock, then bragged to her that she had robbed “an old man” the day before.
Police found Denniger-Bradley shortly after that on Monday on Philo Road. She had a suspected crack pipe in her purse and $98 cash on her.
She denied having been in the woman’s apartment.
With previous convictions for battery, criminal trespass, domestic battery, criminal damage to property, aggravated battery and resisting, Webber set Denniger-Bradley’s bond at $100,000 in each case and ordered her to have no contact with any of the victims.
If convicted of the most serious charge of armed robbery, she faces penalties ranging from six to 30 years in prison. She’s due back in court Sept. 27.
Ward was arraigned Monday for the Aug. 7 robbery of the 61-year-old man and was also told to return to court Sept. 27.