URBANA — A Champaign woman who allegedly shot at an ex-boyfriend three months ago was arrested Friday on a warrant.
Angelia J. Gant, 47, was charged late last month with aggravated discharge of a firearm and reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with an Oct. 9 incident in Champaign.
A 42-year-old Urbana man reported that he was in his vehicle about 10:30 a.m. that day in the 300 block of Country Fair Drive when Gant pulled up behind him, got out of her vehicle and began hitting him while he was still seated in his vehicle.
A Champaign police report said she also pulled out a knife. Although he did not see a gun right away, he heard shots and saw her fire a shot at his feet. Seeing the gun in her hand, he backed away then watched as she allegedly slashed and stabbed his vehicle tires before leaving.
Police reviewed surveillance video consistent with the man’s account of what happened. They tried to find Gant to interview her but were unable. A warrant was issued for her arrest Dec. 28, and she was booked into the county jail early Friday.
Judge Brett Olmstead modified her bond so she could be released on recognizance but under the condition that she surrender her firearm owner’s identification card and guns to police. She’s due back in court Feb. 1.
If convicted of the more serious aggravated discharge of a firearm count, Gant faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison. Court records show she has previous convictions for manufacture of cannabis, battery, disorderly conduct, assault and criminal damage to property.