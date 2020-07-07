URBANA - A Champaign woman has been charged with home invasion in connection with a violent dispute with an ex-boyfriend in which she allegedly broke in his home, cut him and damaged property.
Haley Brooks, 26, who listed addresses in the 3200 block of Kimberly Drive and the 800 block of Scottsdale Drive, was charged Monday with the Class X felony following her arrest Friday for an incident that started about 6:30 a.m. on Garden Hills Drive.
A police report said the woman’s ex-boyfriend was home with another woman when Brooks began knocking on the window.
The report said the window broke and Brooks entered. The man tried to leave but reported that Brooks followed him to the living room. When he tripped and fell, she allegedly slashed him repeatedly with a razor.
She then swung a bottle at him, smashing his television. He ran outside and she threw the bottle into the windshield of a parked car, breaking it.
The report said he got back inside and locked the door but Brooks allegedly kicked the door open, re-entered the house and tried to smash through a locked bedroom where another woman was hiding. Brooks then left.
About an hour later, police were called again, this time to Brooks’ home, where the ex-boyfriend and his current friend had gone to pick up children. The report said Brooks came out of the house and swung a baseball bat at the man, hitting his hands. Police arrested her there.
She was released over the weekend on bond but Judge Ben Dyer ordered that Brooks wear a GPS monitoring device while out on bond. She is due back in court July 22 for a probable cause hearing.
If convicted of home invasion, she faces six to 30 years in prison.