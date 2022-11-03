URBANA — A Mahomet woman who allegedly threatened a man with a knife and later entered his home to steal has been criminally charged.
Judge Brett Olmstead ordered Courtney Toney, 39, who has no permanent address, to wear a GPS device and have no contact with the man she’s accused of stealing from and threatening.
A Mahomet police report said that at about 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, a man living on Amy Drive called police to report that Toney had slashed at him with a butcher knife that she took from a drawer in his kitchen.
The report said the man was allowing Toney, who is homeless, to sleep on his couch in exchange for doing housework for him. She apparently got upset with him early Tuesday for waking her, and they began arguing.
That’s when she allegedly picked up the knife and threatened the man, who locked himself in an office while she continued to yell at him outside the door, a scenario corroborated by surveillance video from his home.
A separate police report said Toney allegedly returned to the same man’s home about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. The man was awakened by noises and, when he checked his surveillance video, found that the camera in the living room had been turned around.
From another camera, he saw a person covered with a blanket walking around his home. That person was later identified as Toney, the report said.
She told police she had returned to the home to collect her belongings.
Friends who picked her up from the man’s home said she had a trimmer, chainsaw and a coronet that were taken to a local recycling center and a pawn shop for cash.
The man said Toney did not have permission to be in his house the second time or to take his items.
She was charged with residential burglary for that incident. If convicted of that, she faces a mandatory prison term of four to 30 years based on her prior criminal record, which includes convictions for theft, drug possession and aggravated driving under the influence as well as several misdemeanor convictions.
She was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated assault for the earlier encounter with the same victim.
Toney is due back in court Dec. 13.