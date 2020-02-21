DANVILLE — A Vermilion County jury Thursday convicted a Chicago woman of aggravated battery for pepper-spraying a Danville police officer who was trying to break up fights outside a nightclub almost two years ago.
Deborah White, 33, faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison when Judge Nancy Fahey sentences her April 17.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said White was convicted of an attack on Danville police Officer Ryan Birge, who was with several other officers trying to break up parking-lot fights on Feb. 17, 2018, at the Club Deuce, 623 N. Vermilion St., Danville.While Birge was trying to get a combative person into custody, White came out of the crowd and held a can of pepper spray against the side of his face, spraying it into his eyes, hair and mouth, Lacy said.
White tried to drive off but was stopped and caught by Detective Chelsey Miller.