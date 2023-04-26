URBANA — An 18-year-old Champaign woman is in the county jail for allegedly stabbing a woman during a fight Tuesday night in Urbana.
Urbana police Lt. Mike Cervantes said police were called to Carle Foundation Hospital’s emergency room about 10:45 p.m. because a 19-year-old woman was being treated for stab wounds to the neck, head, arm and back.
Although her wounds were considered life-threatening, she is expected to survive.
Police learned that the woman had gotten into a fight with Aniya N. Gatson in the road in the 800 block of East Hawthorne Drive and that Gatson allegedly stabbed her several times.
Gatson came to the police station Wednesday morning and was interviewed.
Police discovered from statements and phone messages that Gatson, the victim and another Champaign woman all engaged in a fistfight. Gatson and the other Champaign woman were fighting the victim when Gatson went to her vehicle, grabbed a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times.
Gatson had no injuries while the other Champaign woman, who has been identified and interviewed by police, had superficial injuries.
Police arrested Gatson for attempted murder and continue to investigate. They ask anyone who has additional information or video footage of the incident to contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Gatson is expected to make a court appearance Thursday.