URBANA — A Champaign woman who drove while drunk and crashed a vehicle, killing the father of one of her children, has been sentenced to 2.5 years in prison.
Champaign County Judge Ronda Holliman on Tuesday agreed to recommend Valinda Bender, 22, whose last known address was in the 1400 block of West Kirby Avenue, for substance-abuse treatment while she is in prison.
With day-for-day good time and credit for 96 days already served, Bender will likely be released in about a year. Holliman allowed her to report Friday to begin her sentence.
Bender pleaded guilty in August to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, admitting that on May 16, she drove when her blood or breath-alcohol concentration was more than 0.08 and when she had no valid license.
Bender was driving west in the 1500 block of West Church Street about 11 p.m. that Saturday when her sport utility vehicle left the road, hit a tree and overturned. Her then-boyfriend, Markcus Williams, 33, of Champaign, who was in the passenger seat, died after being taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, a victim of blunt-force injuries.
To aggravate Bender’s sentence, Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Reynolds had Champaign police Officer Matt Silver testify about video he obtained from a resident’s doorbell surveillance system that showed the SUV hitting the tree. Bender cried as she watched the seconds-long snippet that Reynolds played for Holliman.
Silver testified that hospital personnel informed him that Bender’s blood-alcohol concentration was 0.298, more than three times the limit under which Illinois motorists are presumed intoxicated.
Silver also said that Bender told him that Mr. Williams was beating her in the vehicle.
To mitigate Bender’s sentence, her attorney, Assistant Public Defender Marcie Sanchez Tio, had Bender’s cousin and Bender testify.
Her male cousin said he was living with Bender and Mr. Williams and said he had seen Mr. Williams get physical with her after drinking too much.
Bender testified that she had a “very abusive” childhood in foster care until an older sister got her out of the system when she was about 15. She cried as she detailed for the judge some of the “disturbing stuff” that happened to her.
Bender said she had six children but surrendered her parental rights to her oldest two after she was convicted of aggravated battery to a child in 2009 for inappropriately disciplining them when they would have been 2 and 3 years old.
After being released from jail in August following her guilty plea, Bender said she resumed the care of three of her children. The fourth, who was Mr. Williams’ child, lives with her sister in Chicago and is only 8 months old.
Bender testified about her efforts to get help with her substance abuse and to improve her parenting and said she had not consumed any alcohol or drugs since the night of the crash.
“It was a mistake I made and I don’t have to make it again,” she said.
Reynolds sought the maximum three-year prison term for Bender, noting that she had already benefited from his offer to let her plead guilty to a Class 4 felony DUI instead of a Class 2 felony alleging that her drunken driving caused Mr. Williams’ death.
“She refuses to acknowledge the gravity of this crime and instead blames the victim,” Reynolds contended, adding that the public needed to be protected from her.
Sanchez Tio recommended probation and public service, calling Mr. Williams’ death and Bender’s potential imprisonment a “great loss” for both families.
“She’s done what she can to create a better future for herself and her kids. She understands there was a grave error in judgment,” Sanchez Tio said, stressing the hardship that prison would pose for her children and her family members who are caring for them.
Holliman noted Bender’s prior “crimes of violence” — a 2006 conviction for misdemeanor battery and a 2009 conviction for aggravated battery of a child. Those were in addition to a lengthy record of driving-related convictions.
Probation, the judge said, would deprecate the seriousness of the crime.