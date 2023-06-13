CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign woman is in police custody for a shooting in that city a month ago that critically injured a Champaign man.
U.S. Marshals on Tuesday assisted Champaign police in the arrest of Gennell Carter-Tucker, 27, whose last known address was in the 200 block of Kenwood Road, for attempted first-degree murder.
She’s accused of that in connection with a May 24 shooting in the 1200 block of Providence Circle. Authorities allege she fired multiple shots toward a crowd engaged in a fight about 10 p.m., wounding a 28-year-old man.
He remains hospitalized in critical condition, according to a release from Champaign police.
Carter-Tucker is also being held on a separate case in which she was charged with mob action, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault that allegedly occurred Aug. 1, 2021, and another for driving with a suspended license in Urbana in May 2022.
She’s expected to appear in court Wednesday.