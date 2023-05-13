URBANA — A Rantoul woman who allegedly bought a gun for a woman who used it to murder her friend 18 months ago is in the county jail.
Kasjia R. Simmons, 24, who listed an address in the 1100 block of Falcon Drive, was arraigned Friday for unlawful sale of a gun to a delinquent minor.
The Class 3 felony offense alleges that around June 27, 2021, Simmons bought a gun that she gave to Arieana Colbert, 22, who used it to kill Acarrie Ingram-Triner.
Miss Ingram-Triner, 19, was fatally shot by Colbert on Oct. 20, 2021, as the two argued in an outside courtyard at the former Gramercy Park Apartments on the 200 block of Kenwood Road in Champaign.
According to a Champaign police report, there was a gun box found in Colbert’s apartment that had a serial number, which police used to find out when the gun was purchased and by whom.
Colbert, who was convicted by a jury in January, is currently serving a prison sentence of 47 years. At trial she admitted she received the gun from Simmons.
Being under 21 when she received the gun and having a prior juvenile adjudication, Colbert was not allowed to have it.
Simmons is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond and is supposed to return to court July 11.
She was arrested Thursday on a warrant that had been issued April 28.