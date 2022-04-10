CHAMPAIGN — A woman shot in the neck while driving on North Market Street early Sunday in Champaign is expected to recover from her injuries.
Champaign police said officers were called to the 2700 block of Hunters Pond Run at 2:43 a.m., where they found the woman with a non-life-threatening injury. They gave her first aid and got her to the hospital, where she was in stable condition later Sunday.
Police learned that she was driving north on Market when she was hit in the neck by a bullet. The shooting caused her to crash the vehicle, which was heavily damaged.
A passenger with her received minor injuries but refused medical treatment.
Police found more than a dozen bullet casings between the 2300 and 2500 blocks of North Market.
They have made no arrests.
The shooting is one of about three dozen so far this year in Champaign. Half have included damage to property, and at least eight people have been hurt by gunfire.
Police ask that any home or business in the area that might have video surveillance that could help to contact them at 217-351-4545. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.
Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.