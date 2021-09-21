Woman hurt after apparent accidental shooting in car in Urbana
URBANA — A 32-year-old woman is hospitalized in critical condition after apparently being accidentally shot Monday night by a person she knew who was sitting behind her in a car.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said Devontre Newbill, 27, who listed an address in the 1400 block of West Bradley Avenue, Urbana, was arrested on preliminary charges of discharge of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm by a convicted felon.
Smysor said just after 10 p.m., Newbill was in the back seat of a car behind the woman when the gun went off, hitting her in the neck as she sat in the front passenger seat.
Smysor said the people in the car were acquaintances who were leaving an apartment complex in the 1700 block of East Florida Avenue to head to a gas station for cigarettes.
As they drove through the parking lot, the gun went off, Smysor said.
“We are not operating under the premise that it was intentional. Everything we have found would lead us to believe it was a negligent discharge,” Smysor said.
Because he has a previous felony conviction, Newbill is not allowed to possess a weapon.
Smysor said Newbill has not cooperated with police investigators but others did.
Police recovered the weapon.
Newbill is expected to make a court appearance Wednesday.
Anyone with further information, photos or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.