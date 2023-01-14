URBANA —A Villa Grove woman who allegedly had about a half-ounce of cocaine on her while in a stolen car was charged with both those offenses Friday.
Judge Brett Olmstead allowed Corrina Al-Howani, 36, to be released on her own recognizance after arraigning her on charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession of a stolen vehicle.
A Champaign police report said that on Thursday, officers received an alert about a stolen vehicle, and when they tried to stop it, it pulled away from them in a dangerous manner, prompting police to end the pursuit. However, they kept looking for the car and eventually stopped it.
Al-Howani was in the driver’s seat and ran from the car, leaving the keys in it. A man with her also ran from police, but both were eventually caught.
A search of Al-Howani turned up about 14 grams of suspected cocaine in multiple bags. She admitted to police she was on her way to deliver the cocaine to someone else but said she did not know the car was stolen.
Olmstead told her to be back in court on Jan. 24, at the same time she appears on an unrelated burglary case.
Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Reynolds told the judge that Al-Howani had prior convictions for aggravated driving under the influence, burglary and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
If convicted of the more serious charge of having the cocaine, she faces penalties ranging from probation to four to 15 years in prison.
The man with Al-Howani was charged with misdemeanor obstructing a peace officer.