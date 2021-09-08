RANTOUL — Rantoul police are trying to find the person or people who shot a woman in Rantoul on Wednesday morning.
Sgt. Jim Schmidt said police received several calls about shots being fired around 11 a.m. and found a shooting scene in the 800 block of Golf Course Road.
About that time, they learned that a 22-year-old Rantoul woman showed up at Carle Clinic in Rantoul with a single gunshot wound to her right arm.
“She was in the passenger seat of a car when another vehicle drove up beside them and starts shooting at them,” Schmidt said.
The male driver of the car she was in was not injured. Police are working to develop a description of the suspect vehicle and to interview witnesses.
Anyone who has information is asked to call Rantoul police at (217) 892-2103. Those who wish to remain anonymous may submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at 217-373-8477 (TIPS), online at 373tips.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.