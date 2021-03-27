URBANA — A Champaign woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident Friday afternoon on an highway exit ramp in Urbana.
Illinois State Police said about 1:25 p.m., both Roger W. Miller, 83, of Champaign, who was driving a pickup truck pulling a utility trailer, and Aretha Johnson, 53, of Champaign, who was driving a Honda Accord, were on an exit ramp from Interstate 74 to Cunningham Avenue/U.S. 45.
Miller and Johnson were both planning to turn left onto Cunningham, police said, when Miller switched from the right to the left lane and hit the front of Johnson’s car with his trailer.
She was taken to an area hospital for what police said were minor injuries. Miller, who had a passenger, was not injured.
Miller was ticketed for improper lane usage.