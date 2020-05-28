Woman missing four days found safe north of Urbana
Deputy who found Baby Karma comes through again
URBANA — An elderly Monee woman with dementia was found safe in woods north of Urbana on Thursday afternoon, four days after authorities believe she may have wandered in there.
Sheriff Dustin Heuerman said the 80-year-old woman was located about 2:30 p.m. — just over two hours after deputies learned from Monee Police that she had been reported missing.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Carle Hospital, where she was being checked out. Heuerman said despite having been out in the elements, possibly since Sunday night, she had no visible injuries and was alert.
Heuerman said Monee police contacted his office because the woman’s locked sport utility vehicle had been found in a field east of the T-intersection of Olympian Drive and Lincoln Avenue in Somer Township about 8 a.m. Monday.
A nearby homeowner reported seeing it and a deputy ran the registration and found it belonged to the Monee woman. The deputy called that department but Heuerman said they apparently learned only Thursday morning that she was missing and may have dementia.
Knowing of the earlier check on the vehicle, Monee police contacted Champaign County deputies about noon and a search was quickly launched in the area where her SUV had been found.
“We think she would have been headed east on Olympian, which Ts at Lincoln, and went into a muddy field,” he speculated.
Heuerman said there were about three dozen searchers from his office, Rantoul police, Air Life, and the Eastern Prairie, Cornbelt and Savoy fire departments looking for her.
Heuerman said Deputy Chad Beasley — the same deputy who found a 6-month-old baby in a muddy bean field near St. Joseph five years ago — actually found the woman.
“It was luck or God or something,” said the sheriff, who was not far from Beasley when he made the fortunate discovery.
Just like in June 2015 when he helped search for Karma Boitnott, Beasley was accompanied by his now 7-year-old Dutch Shepherd, Arco.
“We think she heard (Arco) bark,” said Heuerman, who, along with Deputy Shawn Hallett had been in that general area for about an hour and hadn’t heard or seen anything.
“The brush was so thick we couldn’t see her,” Heuerman said. “We heard her voice say ‘hello’.”
Heuerman theorized that because she was in a thicket with so much moisture, it probably saved her from serious dehydration.
“If she would have been in the field, it may have been a different outcome,” he said.