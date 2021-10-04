URBANA — A Champaign woman on probation for resisting police in an arrest in Urbana last year has been arrested again.
The Champaign County state’s attorney’s office Monday filed a petition to revoke Aleyah Lewis’s probation after she was arrested earlier in the day for allegedly punching and scratching the father of her child and allegedly slashing his car tire.
In addition, the petition to revoke the former Urbana woman’s probation alleged she failed to report in person to her probation officer in June or by mail in August and September, as directed.
Lewis, 23, formerly of Urbana, was sentenced in April to eight days in jail and 18 months of probation in connection with her arrest a year earlier on East Colorado Avenue, where Urbana police were investigating shots fired.
They found a gun on her companion, and when they tried to talk to Lewis, she walked away from them.
After a mighty struggle captured on video by a bystander, police eventually got Lewis into custody. However, officers then faced allegations that they used excessive force in their arrest of the then 21-year-old. After three investigations, officers were cleared of any wrongdoing. Lewis ended up pleading guilty to the Class 4 felony.
Assistant State’s Attorney Brooke Hinman told Judge Adam Dill that Lewis and her child’s father were arguing about 3:30 a.m. Monday at an apartment in the 100 block of Kenwood Road in Champaign when she allegedly punched and scratched him, slashed his tire and threatened to stab him.
Assistant Public Defender Andrea Bergstrom asked the judge to allow Lewis to be released without posting any bond since she is the primary caretaker for the couple’s child and recently became employed.
Dill agreed and told Lewis to be back in court Oct. 15.